Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.64.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.27.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.98%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

