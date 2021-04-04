TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

T has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.13.

T stock opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.26.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

