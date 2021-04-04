Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.81.

TSE:PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.86 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.01%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

