Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

