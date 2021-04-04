Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

SUMO opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.14 million and a P/E ratio of 54.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.49. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07).

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

