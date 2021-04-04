Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $326.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.15. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 418.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $659,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $318,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

