WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.