Reviewing Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fang and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.28%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Fang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -15.58% -5.68% -1.85% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.51 -$10.25 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $22.65 million 7.97 $8.19 million ($3.20) -4.22

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Fang on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

