Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Homes 4 Rent Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AMH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

