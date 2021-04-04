Amgen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

