$10.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $10.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $46.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

