Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Community Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.95. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Community Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Community Financial by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Community Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

