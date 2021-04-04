Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

