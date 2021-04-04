Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KL. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.05.

Shares of KL opened at C$44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.64. The firm has a market cap of C$11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

