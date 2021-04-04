CIBC Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.95. Dollarama has a one year low of C$37.20 and a one year high of C$57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

