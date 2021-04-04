Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.67.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$555.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

