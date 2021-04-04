Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.40.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.21%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

