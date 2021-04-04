BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Increased to C$11.30 by Analysts at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$11.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.45.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last 90 days.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

