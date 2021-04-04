Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 759,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRS stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

