Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

