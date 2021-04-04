Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 243,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Camtek has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.