Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 118 ($1.54) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.99. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £31.17 million and a P/E ratio of -19.92.
Christie Group Company Profile
