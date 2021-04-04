Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 118 ($1.54) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.99. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £31.17 million and a P/E ratio of -19.92.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

