i3 Energy’s (I3E) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of i3 Energy (LON:I3E) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

I3E stock opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 11 ($0.14).

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

