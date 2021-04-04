Liberum Capital Boosts Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 900

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 857.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 719.52. The company has a market capitalization of £464.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

