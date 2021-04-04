Berenberg Bank Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,340

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,874.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,704.82. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,622 ($21.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.74%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

