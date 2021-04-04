Kludein I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Kludein I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 453,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 137,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Kludein I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

