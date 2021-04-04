PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.10. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 62,050 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $79,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

