ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.47

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.47 and traded as high as C$27.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$27.40, with a volume of 176,665 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATA. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

