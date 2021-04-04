Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $10.54. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 12,585 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.