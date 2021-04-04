PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

