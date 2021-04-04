Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to “Buy”

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

