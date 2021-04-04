The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) to Neutral

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NPSKY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. NSK has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

