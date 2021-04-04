Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Clarivate Plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Clarivate stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

