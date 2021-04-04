Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

