Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

NYSE EXR opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

