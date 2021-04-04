Arcimoto, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcimoto in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

