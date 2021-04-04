Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

