Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $124.19 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

