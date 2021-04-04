Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.03. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

