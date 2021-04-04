Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €156.40 ($184.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €132.00 ($155.29) and a fifty-two week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.88.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

