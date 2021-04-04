Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

ETR:UN01 opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €31.94 ($37.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

