Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 7th

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPODU opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31.

