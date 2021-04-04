FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FMACU)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FMACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 5th. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

