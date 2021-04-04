ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares Down 5.8%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $58.29. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86.

About ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

