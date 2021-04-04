The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading 5% Higher

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.29. 412,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 552,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLNCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

