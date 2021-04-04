Colicity Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Colicity has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Colicity Company Profile

There is no company description available for Colicity Inc

