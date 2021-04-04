Pi Financial Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$5.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$5.75 target price on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

FIL stock opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

