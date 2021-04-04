Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

COK stock opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

