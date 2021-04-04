Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 7th (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve Seas Investment Company II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

In related news, CEO Dimitri Elkin bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

