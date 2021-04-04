Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR stock opened at €100.42 ($118.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.93. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

